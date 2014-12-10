FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cbank net bought $2.7 bln in spot forex in Oct vs $1.4 bln on month
December 10, 2014 / 11:52 AM / 3 years ago

India cbank net bought $2.7 bln in spot forex in Oct vs $1.4 bln on month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India net bought $2.7 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in October, including $14.3 billion of purchases and $11.6 billion in sale, its bulletin released on Wednesday showed.

In September, the RBI net bought $1.4 billion in spot forex market.

The central bank’s outstanding net forward purchases were $10.2 billion as of October-end compared with $8.4 billion at September-end.

The RBI added a net $1.79 billion of up to one-year forwards in October, lower than the $2.6 billion added in the previous month, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the central bank’s website . (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

