FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cbank deputy Mundra says FX buffers at reasonable levels
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 14, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

India cbank deputy Mundra says FX buffers at reasonable levels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 14 (Reuters) - India has a reasonable level of foreign exchange buffers currently, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor S. S. Mundra said on the sidelines of an event on Tuesday.

India’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $354.52 billion as of July 3, compared with $355.22 billion a week earlier, latest RBI data on Friday showed.

Mundra also said though the crisis in Greece may have some impact on India, there was no direct correlation between the two countries. (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.