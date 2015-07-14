India cbank deputy Mundra says FX buffers at reasonable levels

MUMBAI, July 14 (Reuters) - India has a reasonable level of foreign exchange buffers currently, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor S. S. Mundra said on the sidelines of an event on Tuesday.

India’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $354.52 billion as of July 3, compared with $355.22 billion a week earlier, latest RBI data on Friday showed.

Mundra also said though the crisis in Greece may have some impact on India, there was no direct correlation between the two countries. (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)