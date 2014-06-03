FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cbank eases some additional provisioning rules on unhedged FX exposure
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 3, 2014 / 7:52 AM / 3 years ago

India cbank eases some additional provisioning rules on unhedged FX exposure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 3 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India allowed banks to distribute the additional provisioning on unhedged foreign currency exposure equally in the current fiscal year instead of providing the entire amount in the June quarter, it said in a release on Tuesday.

However, it declined such a relaxation on overall capital requirements.

The RBI also clarified that incremental provisioning for unhedged forex exposures will be treated as general provisioning under Tier II capital.

Incremental provisioning on such exposures would require banks to provide 10 basis points over and above standard asset provisioning, the RBI said. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Himank Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.