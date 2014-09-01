FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cbank added net $5.5 bln in up to 1-year FX forwards in July
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
ECONOMY
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 1, 2014 / 5:01 AM / 3 years ago

India cbank added net $5.5 bln in up to 1-year FX forwards in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India added a net $5.55 billion of up to one-year forwards in July, adding to its long positions after having erased its forward obligations the previous month, according to Reuters calculations based on data available in the central bank’s website.

The RBI had added a net $11.3 billion in up to one-year forwards in June, which reduced its total forward obligations to just around $160 million.

The total short position in the up to one-year forward market was $9.89 billion as of the end of July and total long position was $41.25 billion.

Within the up to one-year segment, the RBI’s long positions in the more than 3-months to one-year forwards rose to $31.68 billion at the end of July from $29.39 billion the previous month, indicating that the central bank has been mostly buying forwards in this segment. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.