India cbank added net $1.79 bln in up to 1-yr FX forwards in Oct

MUMBAI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India added a net $1.79 billion of up to one-year forwards in October, lower than the $2.6 billion added in the previous month, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the central bank’s website.

The central bank is likely delivering the one-year forward dollars to banks which it had subsidised at a concessional rate one year back to contain the slide in the rupee, said a dealer at a state-run bank, explaining the reason for lower forward purchases.

The RBI’s net forward outstanding positions up to one year was $36.18 billion as of October-end, compared with $34.39 billion in September, according to the calculation.

The total short position in the up to one-year forwards market was $4.86 billion as of October-end and the total long position was $41.04 billion. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)