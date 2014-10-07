FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cbank added net $427 mln in up to 1-year FX forwards in August
#Financials
October 7, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

India cbank added net $427 mln in up to 1-year FX forwards in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India added a net $427 million of up to one-year forwards in August, sharply lower than $5.5 billion the previous month, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the central bank’s website.

The RBI’s net forward outstanding positions up to one year was $31.79 billion as of August-end, according to the calculation.

The RBI’s total forward dollar outstanding up to one year was $31.36 billion in July.

The total short position in the up to one-year forwards market was $9.15 billion as of August-end and total long position was $40.94 billion.

Within the up to one-year segment, the RBI’s long positions in the more than three-months to one-year forwards fell to $27.97 billion at the end of August from $31.68 billion the previous month. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
