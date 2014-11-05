India cbank added net $2.6 bln in up to 1-year FX forwards in Sept

MUMBAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India added a net $2.6 billion of up to one-year forwards in September, higher than the $427 million added in the previous month, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the central bank’s website.

The RBI’s net forward outstanding positions up to one year was $34.39 billion as of September-end, compared with $31.79 billion in August, according to the calculation.

The total short position in the up to one-year forwards market was $7.45 billion as of September-end and the total long position was $41.84 billion. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)