India cbank chief calls for cleaning up of banking system
#Credit Markets
September 15, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

India cbank chief calls for cleaning up of banking system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India wants to make sure that the country’s banking system is cleaned up so that there is no room for fraud during stressed times, Governor Raghuram Rajan told a banking conference on Monday.

The government’s step to curtail fiscal deficit is helping the central bank’s monetary policy, Rajan said. But one of the biggest concerns was that enough credit was not flowing to the agricultural sector, he said. (Reporting By Neha Dasgupta, Writing by Gaurav Pai; Editing by Anand Basu)

