India's central bank widens options for rate futures

MUMBAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - India's central bank relaxed guidelines on what domestic interest rate futures can be offered on Friday, allowing banks to hedge their short-term interest rate exposure.

Until now, banks could not hedge their interest rate risk on active government bond benchmarks other than 91-day treasury bills.

Registered exchanges can select the underlying instrument or interest rate of new contracts, subject to RBI approval, the bank said in a circular.

For full statement see: bit.ly/2e4psT7 (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Toby Chopra)