India's finance minister says will reassess GDP f'cast for 2015/16
September 29, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

India's finance minister says will reassess GDP f'cast for 2015/16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday he would reassess the official gross domestic product forecast for Asia’s third-largest economy in the current fiscal year that ends next March.

The government now forecasts that the economy would achieve real growth of around 8 percent in the 2015/16 fiscal year. The pace of growth slowed by more than expected to 7 percent in the quarter to June. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Malini Menon; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

