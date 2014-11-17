RPT-India cbank deputy says talking to govt on increasing gold import curbs

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cbank deputy says talking to govt on increasing gold import curbs
#Financials
November 17, 2014 / 9:22 AM / 3 years ago

India cbank deputy says talking to govt on increasing gold import curbs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alerts with no changes to text)

NEW DELHI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is in talks with the government for a decision on increasing curbs on gold imports, RBI Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra said on Monday.

The RBI deputy also said attention needed to be paid to the surge in gold imports at a briefing with reporters in the capital.

October shipments to India, the world’s No.2 gold consumer behind China, jumped to about 150 tonnes from less than 25 tonnes a year earlier and 143 tonnes in September, a finance ministry official said last week.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Rafael Nam

