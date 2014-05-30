FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian govt had no outstanding loans with RBI in May 23 week - cbank
#Credit Markets
May 30, 2014 / 11:32 AM / 3 years ago

Indian govt had no outstanding loans with RBI in May 23 week - cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 30 (Reuters) - The Indian government did not have any outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended May 23, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

It also did not have any outstanding loans in the previous week.

State governments borrowed 6.36 billion rupees ($107.8 million) under loans and advances from the RBI in the week ended May 23, compared with 6.65 billion rupees a week earlier, the release showed. ($1 = 59 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

