TABLE-Indian govt's surplus cash balance with RBI for auction nil on Sept 9
September 10, 2015 / 3:38 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indian govt's surplus cash balance with RBI for auction nil on Sept 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - 
GOVT SURPLUS CASH BALANCE   AS ON DATE
FOR AUCTION
(bln rupees)
  --                        09/09
  --                        08/09
  --                        07/09
  --                        04/09
  --                        03/09
  50.00                     02/09
  50.00                     01/09
 132.00                     31/08
 132.00                     28/08
 169.85                     27/08
 169.85                     26/08
 169.85                     25/08
 218.85                     24/08
 218.85                     21/08
 300.90                     20/08 
 300.90                     19/08
 300.90                     17/08
 294.15                     14/08
  --                        13/08
  --                        12/08
  --                        11/08
  --                        10/08
  --                        07/08  
  --                        06/08
  --                        05/08
  --                        04/08   
  --                        03/08
  32.36                     31/07
 112.05                     30/07
  65.53                     29/07
  90.33                     28/07
 150.44                     27/07
 219.46                     24/07
 223.37                     23/07
 211.39                     22/07
 137.47                     21/07
 115.14                     20/07
  57.04                     17/07
  13.46                     16/07
 --                         15/07
  37.55                     14/07
 103.41                     13/07
 32.50                      10/07
 51.27                      09/07
 59.42                      08/07
 --                         07/07
 --                         06/07
 --                         03/07
 --                         02/07
343.77                      01/07


* Source text: (bit.ly/1NqOQyJ)

 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)

