FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Indian govt's surplus cash with RBI for auction 27.54 bln rupees on Sept 14
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 15, 2015 / 3:59 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indian govt's surplus cash with RBI for auction 27.54 bln rupees on Sept 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - 
GOVT SURPLUS CASH BALANCE   AS ON DATE
FOR AUCTION
(bln rupees)
 27.54                      14/09
  --                        11/09
  --                        10/09
  --                        09/09
  --                        08/09
  --                        07/09
  --                        04/09
  --                        03/09
  50.00                     02/09
  50.00                     01/09
 132.00                     31/08
 132.00                     28/08
 169.85                     27/08
 169.85                     26/08
 169.85                     25/08
 218.85                     24/08
 218.85                     21/08
 300.90                     20/08 
 300.90                     19/08
 300.90                     17/08
 294.15                     14/08
  --                        13/08
  --                        12/08
  --                        11/08
  --                        10/08
  --                        07/08  
  --                        06/08
  --                        05/08
  --                        04/08   
  --                        03/08
  32.36                     31/07
 112.05                     30/07
  65.53                     29/07
  90.33                     28/07
 150.44                     27/07
 219.46                     24/07
 223.37                     23/07
 211.39                     22/07
 137.47                     21/07
 115.14                     20/07
  57.04                     17/07
  13.46                     16/07
 --                         15/07
  37.55                     14/07
 103.41                     13/07
 32.50                      10/07
 51.27                      09/07
 59.42                      08/07
 --                         07/07
 --                         06/07
 --                         03/07
 --                         02/07
343.77                      01/07


* Source text: (bit.ly/1KbCSTV)


 (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.