TABLE-India govt's surplus cash with RBI for auction 420.12 bln rupees on Sept 21
#Financials
September 22, 2015 / 3:38 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-India govt's surplus cash with RBI for auction 420.12 bln rupees on Sept 21

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - GOVT SURPLUS CASH BALANCE AS ON DATE FOR AUCTION (bln rupees) 420.12 21/09 420.12 18/09 60.97 16/09 9.14 15/09 27.54 14/09 -- 11/09 -- 10/09 -- 09/09 -- 08/09 -- 07/09 -- 04/09 -- 03/09 50.00 02/09 50.00 01/09 132.00 31/08 132.00 28/08 169.85 27/08 169.85 26/08 169.85 25/08 218.85 24/08 218.85 21/08 300.90 20/08 300.90 19/08 300.90 17/08 294.15 14/08 -- 13/08 -- 12/08 -- 11/08 -- 10/08 -- 07/08 -- 06/08 -- 05/08 -- 04/08 -- 03/08 32.36 31/07 112.05 30/07 65.53 29/07 90.33 28/07 150.44 27/07 219.46 24/07 223.37 23/07 211.39 22/07 137.47 21/07 115.14 20/07 57.04 17/07 13.46 16/07 -- 15/07 37.55 14/07 103.41 13/07 32.50 10/07 51.27 09/07 59.42 08/07 -- 07/07 -- 06/07 -- 03/07 -- 02/07 343.77 01/07 * Source text: (bit.ly/1V74tL6) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
