FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India govt's surplus cash with RBI for auction was 307.50 bln rupees on Oct 1
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 5, 2015 / 3:53 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-India govt's surplus cash with RBI for auction was 307.50 bln rupees on Oct 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - 
GOVT SURPLUS CASH BALANCE   AS ON DATE
FOR AUCTION
(bln rupees)
 307.50                     01/10
 427.32                     30/09
 427.32                     29/09
 451.82                     28/09
 451.82                     24/09
 470.87                     23/09
 470.87                     22/09
 420.12                     21/09 
 420.12                     18/09 
  60.97                     16/09
  9.14                      15/09
 27.54                      14/09
  --                        11/09
  --                        10/09
  --                        09/09
  --                        08/09
  --                        07/09
  --                        04/09
  --                        03/09
  50.00                     02/09
  50.00                     01/09
 132.00                     31/08
 132.00                     28/08
 169.85                     27/08
 169.85                     26/08
 169.85                     25/08
 218.85                     24/08
 218.85                     21/08
 300.90                     20/08 
 300.90                     19/08
 300.90                     17/08
 294.15                     14/08
  --                        13/08
  --                        12/08
  --                        11/08
  --                        10/08
  --                        07/08  
  --                        06/08
  --                        05/08
  --                        04/08   
  --                        03/08

     * Source text: (bit.ly/1Nfj73N) 

 (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.