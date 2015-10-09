FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India govt's surplus cash with RBI for auction 289.50 bln rupees on Oct 8
October 9, 2015 / 3:41 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-India govt's surplus cash with RBI for auction 289.50 bln rupees on Oct 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - 
GOVT SURPLUS CASH BALANCE   AS ON DATE
FOR AUCTION
(bln rupees)
 289.50                     08/10
 172.86                     07/10
 104.53                     06/10
 179.85                     05/10
 307.50                     01/10
 427.32                     30/09
 427.32                     29/09
 451.82                     28/09
 451.82                     24/09
 470.87                     23/09
 470.87                     22/09
 420.12                     21/09 
 420.12                     18/09 
  60.97                     16/09
  9.14                      15/09
 27.54                      14/09
  --                        11/09
  --                        10/09
  --                        09/09
  --                        08/09
  --                        07/09
  --                        04/09
  --                        03/09
  50.00                     02/09
  50.00                     01/09
 132.00                     31/08
 132.00                     28/08
 169.85                     27/08
 169.85                     26/08
 169.85                     25/08
 218.85                     24/08
 218.85                     21/08
 300.90                     20/08 
 300.90                     19/08
 300.90                     17/08
 294.15                     14/08
  --                        13/08
  --                        12/08
  --                        11/08
  --                        10/08
  --                        07/08  
  --                        06/08
  --                        05/08
  --                        04/08   
  --                        03/08

     * Source text: (bit.ly/1G1ntsL) 

 (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
