October 16, 2015

TABLE-India govt's surplus cash with RBI for auction 413.35 bln rupees on Oct 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - GOVT SURPLUS CASH BALANCE AS ON DATE FOR AUCTION (bln rupees) 413.35 15/10 387.25 14/10 387.25 13/10 363.75 12/10 363.75 09/10 289.50 08/10 172.86 07/10 104.53 06/10 179.85 05/10 307.50 01/10 427.32 30/09 427.32 29/09 451.82 28/09 451.82 24/09 470.87 23/09 470.87 22/09 420.12 21/09 420.12 18/09 60.97 16/09 9.14 15/09 27.54 14/09 -- 11/09 -- 10/09 -- 09/09 -- 08/09 -- 07/09 -- 04/09 -- 03/09 50.00 02/09 50.00 01/09 * Source text: (bit.ly/1Oy3R2t) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
