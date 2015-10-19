FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India govt surplus cash balance with RBI for auction 421.16 bln rupees on Oct 16
October 19, 2015 / 4:02 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-India govt surplus cash balance with RBI for auction 421.16 bln rupees on Oct 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - 
GOVT SURPLUS CASH BALANCE   AS ON DATE
FOR AUCTION
(bln rupees)
 421.16                     16/10
 413.35                     15/10
 387.25                     14/10
 387.25                     13/10
 363.75                     12/10
 363.75                     09/10
 289.50                     08/10
 172.86                     07/10
 104.53                     06/10
 179.85                     05/10
 307.50                     01/10
 427.32                     30/09
 427.32                     29/09
 451.82                     28/09
 451.82                     24/09
 470.87                     23/09
 470.87                     22/09
 420.12                     21/09 
 420.12                     18/09 
  60.97                     16/09
  9.14                      15/09
 27.54                      14/09
  --                        11/09
  --                        10/09
  --                        09/09
  --                        08/09
  --                        07/09
  --                        04/09
  --                        03/09
  50.00                     02/09
  50.00                     01/09
 

 * Source text: (bit.ly/1NPp7Ra)


 (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

