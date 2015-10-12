TABLE-India govt's surplus cash with RBI for auction 363.75 bln rupees on Oct 9

Oct 12 (Reuters) - GOVT SURPLUS CASH BALANCE AS ON DATE FOR AUCTION (bln rupees) 363.75 09/10 289.50 08/10 172.86 07/10 104.53 06/10 179.85 05/10 307.50 01/10 427.32 30/09 427.32 29/09 451.82 28/09 451.82 24/09 470.87 23/09 470.87 22/09 420.12 21/09 420.12 18/09 60.97 16/09 9.14 15/09 27.54 14/09 -- 11/09 -- 10/09 -- 09/09 -- 08/09 -- 07/09 -- 04/09 -- 03/09 50.00 02/09 50.00 01/09 132.00 31/08 132.00 28/08 169.85 27/08 169.85 26/08 169.85 25/08 218.85 24/08 218.85 21/08 300.90 20/08 300.90 19/08 300.90 17/08 294.15 14/08 -- 13/08 -- 12/08 -- 11/08 -- 10/08 -- 07/08 -- 06/08 -- 05/08 -- 04/08 -- 03/08 * Source text: (bit.ly/1LqaIbG) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)