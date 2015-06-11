FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India govt's cash with RBI for auction falls to 350.26 bln rupees
June 11, 2015 / 3:52 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-India govt's cash with RBI for auction falls to 350.26 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - GOVT SURPLUS CASH BALANCE   AS ON DATE
FOR AUCTION
(bln rupees)
350.26                      10/06
415.68                      09/06
199.22                      08/06
345.62                      05/06
434.79                      04/06
524.42                      03/06
698.48                      02/06
749.22                      01/06
749.22                      29/05
935.21                      28/05
887.66                      27/05
900.45                      26/05
929.24                      25/05
879.43              22/05 
935.13                 21/05
870.04                 20/05
891.62                 19/05
983.52                 18/05
864.03                 15/05
880.87                 14/05
935.81                 13/05
968.45                 12/05
957.75                 11/05
811.04                 08/05
752.15                 07/05
675.77                      06/05
718.33                      05/05
799.41                      30/04
764.14                      29/04
753.91                      28/04
747.82                      27/04
700.57                      24/04
753.83                      23/04
627.37                      22/04
626.15                      21/04
617.21                      20/04
541.85                      17/04
573.53                      16/04
579.27                      15/04
611.63                      13/04
457.69                      10/04
612.63                      09/04
624.49                      08/04
754.57                      07/04   
    
 Source text: (bit.ly/1B7QyAh)

 (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)

