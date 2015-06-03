FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India govt's cash with RBI for auction falls to 698.48 bln rupees
June 3, 2015 / 3:36 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-India govt's cash with RBI for auction falls to 698.48 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - GOVT SURPLUS CASH BALANCE AS ON DATE FOR AUCTION (bln rupees) 698.48 02/05 749.22 01/05 749.22 29/05 935.21 28/05 887.66 27/05 900.45 26/05 929.24 25/05 879.43 22/05 935.13 21/05 870.04 20/05 891.62 19/05 983.52 18/05 864.03 15/05 880.87 14/05 935.81 13/05 968.45 12/05 957.75 11/05 811.04 08/05 752.15 07/05 675.77 06/05 718.33 05/05 799.41 30/04 764.14 29/04 753.91 28/04 747.82 27/04 700.57 24/04 753.83 23/04 627.37 22/04 626.15 21/04 617.21 20/04 541.85 17/04 573.53 16/04 579.27 15/04 611.63 13/04 457.69 10/04 612.63 09/04 624.49 08/04 754.57 07/04

Source text: (bit.ly/1GY9XVh) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)

