TABLE-Indian govt's surplus cash with RBI for auction nil on Aug 6
August 7, 2015 / 3:37 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indian govt's surplus cash with RBI for auction nil on Aug 6

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - 
GOVT SURPLUS CASH BALANCE   AS ON DATE
FOR AUCTION
(bln rupees)
  --                        06/08
  --                        05/08
  --                        04/08   
  --                        03/08
  32.36                     31/07
 112.05                     30/07
  65.53                     29/07
  90.33                     28/07
 150.44                     27/07
 219.46                     24/07
 223.37                     23/07
 211.39                     22/07
 137.47                     21/07
 115.14                     20/07
  57.04                     17/07
  13.46                     16/07
 --                         15/07
  37.55                     14/07
 103.41                     13/07
 32.50                      10/07
 51.27                      09/07
 59.42                      08/07
 --                         07/07
 --                         06/07
 --                         03/07
 --                         02/07
343.77                      01/07
538.94                      30/06 
585.79                      29/06
590.11                      26/06
646.75                      25/06
515.67                      24/06
554.58                      23/06
555.26                      22/06
452.54                      19/06
437.24                      18/06
452.87                 17/06
 80.95                 16/06
 35.38                      15/06
  --                        12/06
345.72                      11/06
350.26                      10/06
415.68                      09/06
199.22                      08/06
345.62                      05/06
434.79                      04/06
524.42                      03/06
698.48                      02/06
749.22                      01/06
749.22                      29/05
935.21                      28/05
887.66                      27/05
900.45                      26/05
929.24                      25/05
879.43              22/05 
935.13                 21/05
870.04                 20/05
891.62                 19/05
983.52                 18/05
864.03                 15/05
880.87                 14/05
935.81                 13/05
968.45                 12/05
957.75                 11/05
811.04                 08/05
752.15                 07/05
675.77                      06/05
718.33                      05/05

* Source text: (bit.ly/1IurBwW)

 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

