FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cbank deputy says banks should cut HTM holdings
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 2, 2014 / 10:17 AM / 3 years ago

India cbank deputy says banks should cut HTM holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 2 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor H.R. Khan said banks needed to bring down the ratio of debt under the held-to-maturity category to 23 percent to comply with a previous mandate asking lenders to do so by the end of March.

Separately, RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said the central bank was not averse to picking up dollars from currency markets on occasions of volatility. The central bank has been spotted by traders buying dollars recently to build up foreign exchange reserves.

The RBI officials were speaking at a teleconference with analysts after the policy review on Tuesday. [ID:ID:nL4N0MT0LV] (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Archana Narayanan; Writing by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.