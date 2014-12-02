FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's finance ministry expects RBI to support revival of growth
December 2, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

India's finance ministry expects RBI to support revival of growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - India’s finance ministry said it looked forward to the Reserve Bank of India supporting the revival of growth and employment, after the central bank resisted pressure on Tuesday to lower interest rates.

“The Government and RBI will work towards a monetary policy framework that will help institutionalize the gains achieved on the inflation front so as to reduce inflationary expectations and further support the revival of investment and growth,” a finance ministry statement said.

Earlier, the RBI held interest rates steady, as widely expected, at a policy review and said it could ease monetary policy early next year provided inflationary pressures do not reappear and the government controls the fiscal deficit. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar)

