8 months ago
India's govt appoints Viral Acharya as central bank deputy governor
December 28, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 8 months ago

India's govt appoints Viral Acharya as central bank deputy governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Indian government has appointed Viral V. Acharya, a professor of economics at New York University, as one of the central bank's four deputy governors for a term of three years, according to a statement on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of India had a vacancy for deputy governor after Urjit Patel was promoted to Governor earlier this year.

The statement did not mention which portfolio Acharya would be assigned. Patel had headed the prestigious monetary policy, which is now overseen by RBI Deputy Governor R. Gandhi as part of a widened remit.

Acharya teaches at the Stern School of Business in New York university. According to his resume, he has research interests in regulation of banks, corporate finance, credit risk and asset pricing. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)

