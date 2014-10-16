FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India seeing pick-up in growth, easing inflation says cbank chief
#Financials
October 16, 2014 / 10:37 AM / 3 years ago

India seeing pick-up in growth, easing inflation says cbank chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HYDERABAD, India, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said India is seeing a pick-up in economic growth although more could be done to support that on a sustainable basis, while noting inflation was also easing.

“The bottom line is we do seem to be picking up on growth and inflation is easing,” he told students at a business school in Hyderabad in southern India.

Rajan added “many” market participants were convinced that India could hit the RBI’s target of bringing down consumer inflation to 6 percent by January 2016. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Writing by Gaurav Pai; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

