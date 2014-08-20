FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cbank deputy gov says RBI tweaking policies for affordable housing
August 20, 2014

India cbank deputy gov says RBI tweaking policies for affordable housing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is tweaking its policies recognising the need for affordable housing and other essential real estate sectors, Deputy Governor R. Gandhi said on Wednesday.

The RBI will also periodically review the definition of affordable housing to account for inflation, Gandhi said in his address at an industry event.

As part of the recent policy measures, the central bank had last month allowed long-term bonds raised by banks for infrastructure lending to be exempted from mandatory reserve requirements. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)

