India cenbank governor says inflation still a concern
February 4, 2015 / 9:02 AM / 3 years ago

India cenbank governor says inflation still a concern

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Wednesday that inflation was still a concern but added the deflationary global environment gave the central bank some elbow room with monetary policy.

“We still have concerns about inflation. Given the deflationary environment elsewhere, it’s actually easier for us because we are not fighting inflation in an environment where inflation is picking up elsewhere,” Rajan said in a conference call with analysts.

“So I think we are still in conventional monetary policy territory.”

The comments come a day after the central bank held interest rates steady at 7.75 percent, leaving its next move probably until after the government presents its annual budget at the end of this month. (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury team; Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

