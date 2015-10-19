FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cenbank chief Rajan says world needs stronger multilateral agencies
October 19, 2015 / 4:56 AM / 2 years ago

India cenbank chief Rajan says world needs stronger multilateral agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan on Monday called for stronger multilateral agencies that can steer global coordination in tackling economic and monetary policy issues, adding emerging markets needed to be part of that debate.

Rajan also called on the International Monetary Fund to be more inclusive and not just driven by the needs of industrialised countries, while noting the agency needed to more closely examine “extreme” policies by global central banks.

The RBI governor, at a speech in Mumbai, also urged the need for global “safety nets,” while noting one proposal could be foreign exchange swap lines mediated and backed by the IMF. (Reporting by Suvashree Dee Choudhury and Swati Bhat; Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

