FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cbank says foreign investment in non-convertible shares to be part of corp debt limits
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 6, 2014 / 1:41 PM / 3 years ago

India cbank says foreign investment in non-convertible shares to be part of corp debt limits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 6 (Reuters) - India’s central bank said on Friday it has decided to include investments in non-convertible shares, redeemable preference shares and debentures within the $51 billion limit reserved for foreign investment in corporate debt in India.

The Reserve Bank of India said all registered foreign institutional investors (FIIs), qualified foreign investors (QFIs), foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and long-term investors such as sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) would be allowed to buy convertible shares as part of the corporate debt investment quota. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.