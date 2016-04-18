FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian central bank requires bank provisions for fraudulent loans
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 18, 2016 / 2:46 PM / a year ago

Indian central bank requires bank provisions for fraudulent loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 18 (Reuters) - The reserve bank of India has asked banks to make provisions for the entire amount of loans extended to an entity, in case fraud is detected.

In a circular issued on Monday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said that banks will, however, be allowed to adjust the financial collateral applicable under Basel 3 rules while providing for such accounts.

The central bank said lenders will be allowed to spread the provisioning for such fraudulent accounts over no longer than four quarters.

The rules come at a time when there have been local media reports about the discrepancy in food grain stockpiles purchased through bank loans by the Punjab state government, leading to speculation that the loans may go bad. (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury, editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.