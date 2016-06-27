FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cuts RBI shortlist to 4; Rajan on MPC search team-officials
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2016 / 4:20 AM / a year ago

India cuts RBI shortlist to 4; Rajan on MPC search team-officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 27 (Reuters) - The Indian government has whittled down its list of candidates to become the next governor of the Reserve Bank of India to four, three of whom are economists and veterans of the central bank with the other the head of the country’s largest bank.

A senior government official said the four were: RBI Deputy Governor Urjit Patel; former deputy governors Rakesh Mohan and Subir Gokarn; and State Bank of India Chair Arundhati Bhattacharya.

Two government officials also said that outgoing Governor Raghuram Rajan was expected to join the search committee to appoint three external members of a new six-member RBI Monetary Policy Committee.

The objective, these officials said on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, was to ensure that the MPC is constituted as soon as possible - probably before the appointment of Rajan’s successor. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Rupam Jain)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.