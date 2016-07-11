FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

Indian PM could name Arvind Panagariya as RBI chief - TV channels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 11 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could name his policy adviser, Arvind Panagariya, as the next governor of the Reserve Bank of India, two television channels reported on Monday, citing unnamed government sources.

The TV channels - CNBC Awaaz and ABP News - also said that a formal announcement of the decision was expected in next 48 hours.

Modi's office declined to comment, but said a decision on the new central bank governor would be made before July 18. Panagariya's office also refused to comment.

Panagariya, who heads the government's main economic advisory body, is also India's Group of 20 summit negotiator.

The term of outgoing RBI chief Raghuram Rajan ends in early September. Rajan shocked markets late last month by announcing he would not seek reappointment. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)

