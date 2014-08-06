FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cbank chief: govt will weigh in on ultimate inflation goal
August 6, 2014 / 10:02 AM / 3 years ago

India cbank chief: govt will weigh in on ultimate inflation goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - India’s central bank governor Raghuram Rajan said a consumer inflation goal of 6 percent by January 2016 was achievable, but added that the government will ultimately weigh in on the country’s ultimate inflation goal.

Rajan, in an interview to ET Now television, also said that he was prepared to give the “benefit of doubt” to the government on its commitment to achieve the “ambitious” fiscal deficit target of 4.1 percent gross domestic product in 2014/15 fiscal year. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Neha Dasgupta and Swati Bhat; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

