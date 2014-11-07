FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cbank deputy says 'long way' to go before inflation eases
November 7, 2014 / 5:41 AM / 3 years ago

India cbank deputy says 'long way' to go before inflation eases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - India’s inflation has a “long way” to go before it eases because of high input costs, while the reasons for elevated food price inflation remain “structural,” Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor H.R. Khan said on Friday.

Khan, in a speech in Mumbai, also noted rural inflation was high because of supply chain issues.

India’s markets have been pricing in an early rate cut from the RBI after consumer prices-led inflation slowed to 6.46 percent in September, its lowest since the series was started in January 2012.

Khan also warned against too much complacency in markets, but he did not elaborate. Expectations for earlier-than-expected rate cuts, the stability in the rupee and hopes about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reform drive have been among the reasons for a rally in domestic markets this year. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Writing by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)

