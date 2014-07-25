FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian banks not allowed to trade in bonds for infra lending-RBI
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 25, 2014 / 4:22 AM / 3 years ago

Indian banks not allowed to trade in bonds for infra lending-RBI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 25 (Reuters) - Indian banks will not be allowed to trade bonds issued by other lenders for infrastructure lending that would be exempted from mandatory reserve requirements under the guidelines issued last week, said Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor R Gandhi.

The central bank last week allowed lenders to issue bonds for infrastructure lending, but barred the banks from holding each other’s bonds.

“Restriction on cross holding does apply to trading also,” Gandhi told Reuters.

Gandhi said the central bank would prefer that these bonds for infrastructure lending attract investors from outside the banking sector.

“The idea is funds to come from outside the banking system,” he said.

Dealers had been confused about whether the cross holding restriction also meant that the banks were not allowed to trade in these bonds, given that lenders are crucial market makers in this segment.

“Debt capital market traders in banks will help create liquidity in this market because they are market makers, otherwise liquidity in this segment will not pick up,” said a senior dealer at a bank. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.