FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cenbank may relook at debt maturity limits for corp bonds -deputy Khan
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 27, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

India cenbank may relook at debt maturity limits for corp bonds -deputy Khan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India could “take a bit of a chance” in terms of its current restrictions on foreign investors from buying corporate debt of less than three years in residual maturity, its deputy governor H. R. Khan said on Tuesday.

Khan, at an event in Mumbai, said no view had been taken but that the central bank was looking at the matter.

India in February said it would prevent foreign institutional investors from buying corporate debt with less than three years in residual maturity, applying the same restriction currently in place for government bonds. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.