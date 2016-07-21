FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cenbank relaxes rule for Basel III liquidity coverage ratio
July 21, 2016 / 12:06 PM / a year ago

India cenbank relaxes rule for Basel III liquidity coverage ratio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 21 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India relaxed Basel III-mandated liquidity coverage ratios for banks, allowing the sector to apply an additional one percentage point of the deposits they currently hold as government bonds under their statutory liquidity ratios (SLR).

Banks can now apply up to 11 percent of their deposit base held as SLR - or government securities that banks must hold with the RBI - from 10 percent earlier when calculating their liquidity coverage ratios to meet Basel III requirements, the RBI said in a statement on Thursday.

Liquidity coverage ratio is a capital measure mandated under Basel III norms requiring banks to maintain highly-liquid assets, including government securities, to meet any sudden short-term outflows.

For full statement see: bit.ly/29NSzK5 (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
