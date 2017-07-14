FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
Indian govt had 622.83 bln rupees outstanding loans from RBI in July 7 week
#TrumpInParis
#PhilipMorris
#SteelTariffs
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Farm lobby turns up heat on Trump team over NAFTA
Farm lobby turns up heat on Trump team over NAFTA
Farm lobby turns up heat on Trump team over NAFTA
Farm lobby turns up heat on Trump team over NAFTA
Farm lobby turns up heat on Trump team over NAFTA
Farm lobby turns up heat on Trump team over NAFTA
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 14, 2017 / 11:52 AM / 2 hours ago

Indian govt had 622.83 bln rupees outstanding loans from RBI in July 7 week

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - The Indian government had 622.83 billion rupees ($9.67 billion) of outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended July 7, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

State governments had 46.89 billion rupees of loans from the RBI in the week ended July 7, compared with 19.30 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed.

Source text: bit.ly/2sXNWCS

$1 = 64.4200 Indian rupees India Headline News Team; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.