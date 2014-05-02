FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian bank loans up 14.3 pct y/y in 2 weeks to April 18-cbank
May 2, 2014 / 11:42 AM / 3 years ago

Indian bank loans up 14.3 pct y/y in 2 weeks to April 18-cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 2 (Reuters) - Indian banks’ loans rose 14.3 percent in the two weeks to April 18 from a year earlier, while deposits grew 15.3 percent, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans fell 508 billion rupees ($8.42 billion) to 60.36 trillion rupees in the two weeks to April 18. Non-food credit fell 538.8 billion rupees to 59.43 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 30.8 billion rupees to 926.9 billion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 611.4 billion rupees to 78.70 trillion rupees in the two weeks to April 18. ($1 = 60.3150 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

