India govt did not have any outstanding loans with RBI in April 25 week - cbank
May 2, 2014 / 12:02 PM / 3 years ago

India govt did not have any outstanding loans with RBI in April 25 week - cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 2 (Reuters) - The Indian government did not have any outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended April 25, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

It also did not have any outstanding loans in the previous week.

State governments borrowed 20.81 billion rupees ($345 million) under loans and advances from RBI in the week ended April 25, compared with 19.45 billion rupees the previous week, the release showed. ($1 = 60.3150 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anand Basu)

