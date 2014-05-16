FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian bank loans up 13.8 pct y/y in 2 weeks to May 2-cbank
#Credit Markets
May 16, 2014

Indian bank loans up 13.8 pct y/y in 2 weeks to May 2-cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 16 (Reuters) - Indian banks’ loans rose 13.8 percent in the two weeks to May 2 from a year earlier, while deposits grew 14.8 percent, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 313.8 billion rupees ($5.31 billion) to 60.67 trillion rupees in the two weeks to May 2. Non-food credit rose 187.6 billion rupees to 59.62 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 126.2 billion rupees to 1.05 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 184.5 billion rupees to 78.88 trillion rupees in the two weeks to May 2. ($1 = 59.1450 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)

