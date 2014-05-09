India govt did not have any outstanding loans with RBI in May 2 week - cbank

MUMBAI, May 9 (Reuters) - The Indian government did not have any outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended May 2, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

It also did not have any outstanding loans in the previous week.

State governments borrowed 1.77 billion rupees ($29.50 million) under loans and advances from RBI in the week ended May 2, compared with 20.81 billion rupees the previous week, the release showed. ($1 = 60.0050 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)