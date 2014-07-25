FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian bank loans up 13.7 pct y/y in 2 weeks to July 11-cbank
July 25, 2014 / 11:38 AM / 3 years ago

Indian bank loans up 13.7 pct y/y in 2 weeks to July 11-cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Indian banks’ loans rose 13.7 percent in the two weeks to July 11 from a year earlier, while deposits grew 13.2 percent, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans fell 11.1 billion rupees ($184.7 million) to 61.21 trillion rupees in the two weeks to July 11. Non-food credit fell 4.4 billion rupees to 60.08 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 6.8 billion rupees to 1.14 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 439 billion rupees to 79.96 trillion rupees in the two weeks to July 11. ($1 = 60.11 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

