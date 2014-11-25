FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cbank ready to give more flexibility in recasting distressed loans-chief
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 25, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

India cbank ready to give more flexibility in recasting distressed loans-chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANAND, India, Nov 25 (Reuters) - India is considering giving banks more flexibility when restructuring distressed loans in a bid to help cash-strapped projects to get funding from lenders, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Tuesday.

“The RBI is exploring ways to allow banks more flexibility in restructuring,” Rajan said in a speech at the Institute of Rural Management on Tuesday in the state of Gujarat.

“This is a risk we are prepared to take if it allows more projects to be set on the track to recovery.”

Banks have seen a sharp rise in bad loans after India posted sub-5 percent growth for two consecutive years and have been urging the central bank to provide them with relaxations on classifying bad loans. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta in ANAND and Suvashree Dey Choudhury in MUMBAI; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.