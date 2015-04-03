FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian govt had no outstanding loans from RBI in March 27 week
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 3, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

Indian govt had no outstanding loans from RBI in March 27 week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 3 (Reuters) - The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended March 27, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier, as well.

State governments had 57.60 billion rupees ($927.09 million) of loans from the RBI in the week ended on March 27, compared with 34.83 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed. ($1 = 62.1300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.