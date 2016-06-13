India cenbank eases stressed asset restructuring rules for banks

MUMBAI, June 13 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India on Monday relaxed guidelines for restructuring of large stressed assets by lenders in a move that would allow the banks to more effectively manage bad loans on their books.

India's banks are saddled with about $120 billion in stressed loans, or 11.5 percent of the total, and RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has set a deadline of March 2017 to clean up the bqad loans on bank balance sheets. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Angus MacSwan)