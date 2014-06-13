Indian bank loans up 13 pct y/y in 2 weeks to May 30-cbank

June 13 (Reuters) - Indian banks’ loans rose 13 percent in the two weeks to May 30 from a year earlier, while deposits grew 14.1 percent, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 241.2 billion rupees ($4.04 billion)to 60.67 trillion rupees in the two weeks to May 30. Non-food credit rose 224.5 billion rupees to 59.51 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 17.2 billion rupees to 1.17 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 732.3 billion rupees to 79.29 trillion rupees in the two weeks to May 30. ($1 = 59.7550 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore; Editing by Anand Basu)