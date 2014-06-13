FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian govt had 348.49 bln rupees outstanding loans from RBI in June 6 week - cbank
June 13, 2014 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

Indian govt had 348.49 bln rupees outstanding loans from RBI in June 6 week - cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - The Indian government had outstanding loans of 348.49 billion rupees ($5.83 billion) with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended June 6, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had 147.04 billion rupees of outstanding loans in the week-ago period.

State governments borrowed 12.48 billion rupees ($208.77 million) under loans and advances from the RBI in the week ended June 6, compared with 4.10 billion rupees a week earlier, the release showed. ($1 = 59.7800 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

